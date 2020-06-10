Maria Teresa Serna
Maria Teresa Serna

Maria Teresa Serna

October 10, 1931 – June 8, 2020

Maria Teresa Serna, 88, of Coalinga passed away June 8th. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

