Maria Salgado
Maria Salgado

Maria Salgado

December 12, 1953- June 11, 2020

Maria Salgado, 66, of Selma, passed away on June 11, 2020. A visitation was held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home. Burial immediately followed at Selma Cemetery District.

