× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maria Olivia Teixeira

May 6, 1927 – May 26, 2020

Maria Olivia Teixeira passed away at her home with family by her side on May 26, 2020. She was 83 years old.

She was born on the island of São Jorge, Açores. She married João Teixeira and together they raised four children. In 1975, while seven months pregnant with her youngest child, she emigrated to California where she and her husband worked hard to build a new life for their family. She enjoyed gardening, making traditional Portuguese foods and mostly, spending time with loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years; her parents, Maria Palmira and José Teixeira Brasil and her son-in-law, Paul Hollar. She is survived, and dearly missed, by her children, Deodata Teixeira Hollar, Joe (Maria João) Teixeira, Maria Odete (John) Silva and Polly (Lance) Sheeley, five siblings, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass and burial services will be private. Whitehurst McNamara is handling the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Maria Teixeira as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.