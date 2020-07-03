Maria “Mary” (Ortega) Cruz

Mary (Ortega) Cruz died on June 25, 2020, after suffering complications from the Covid 19 virus. Mary was born as one of four siblings in Garden Grove, California on April 24, 1935, to Marcos Ortega and Trini (Espinosa) Ortega.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Cruz, a son Edward Cruz and two brothers, Eddie and Willie Ortega. She leaves behind a daughter, Angela Hernandez (Ephren Hernandez) of Hanford; a son, Albert Cruz (Tisha Renner-Cruz) of San Francisco; a grandson Matthew Verhage of Hanford and a brother Mark Ortega of Lancaster, California.
Mary lived in Hanford for the last 67 years where she was a caregiver throughout her life. She worked as a certified nursing assistant and also as a nanny to a young family for many years. Having lost her own mother at a young age, she learned to be independent early in life and was a talented self-taught cook. Mary loved cooking for her family and friends by whom
she will be greatly missed. Her fondness of gardening and animals was inherited by many members of her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association. A memorial service will be planned for a later time.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mary’s legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People’s Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.