Maria M. DaSilva
Maria M. DaSilva

November 27, 1945 February 9, 2021

Maria Martins DaSilva passed away at home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. Maria was born November 27, 1945 in Pico, Azores. She married Manuel DaSilva in Pico and they came to the United States in 1967. Together they raised their son George DaSilva in Hanford, CA. Maria was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church.

Maria is survived by her husband of 52 years, Manuel DaSilva, and her son George DaSilva & his wife Sandra of Visalia. Also surviving is her brother, Joe M. Martins of Corcoran, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Manuel Martins.

Visitation for Maria will be on Sunday, February 21, 2021 from 2-6 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford. A rosary will be said on Sunday at 4:00 pm also at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 10:00 am at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

