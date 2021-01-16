Maria Luisa Matos,84 years old, died on Monday, January 11, 2021, from her long battle with dementia at her home in Hanford CA, she was surrounded by her family when she left this world to be with Jesus.
Luisa Matos is survived by her husband, Joe Matos, her children, Joe Matos (Sandra), Irene Sousa (Carlos) Alex Matos (Ashley) and Frank Matos and grandchildren, Joshua Matos (Brooke), Larissa Manson (Spencer), Madison Sousa, Lucas Sousa, MaKenzee Matos, Carter Matos, Jadyn Matos, Great Grandchild, Greyson Manson.
Maria Luisa Matos was born in Ribeirinha Santo Antao, Sao Jorge, Acores. She was the youngest of the 6 children who survived infancy from total of 13 children. She Married Joe Francisco Matos on May 26 1969, and on November 1969 they immigrated to California from the Acores and Later started their family.
Maria Luisa was a wonderful and kind person, she had a captivating smile and always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. She was very devoted to her family and had a strong deep-rooted faith. She was a devout Catholic. She sang in the Church Choir for many years. She was a very talented seamstress and loved to make clothes. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to be around family and friends.
She will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts
Due to pandemic restrictions, Funeral Services will be for Immediate Family only.
