Maria Lourdes Galhano
December 3,1932 August 21, 2020
Maria Lourdes Galhano of Hanford, CA, entered heaven on August 21, 2020 in Visalia, CA surrounded by her family.
Maria was born on December 3, 1932 in Terceira, Azores to Francisco Cardoso and Maria Jesus Lopes Ventura. She married Antonio Luis Galhano in Ladeira Grande on February 19, 1955. They moved to the U.S. in 1968 to Corona, CA. After twelve years in Corona, they settled in Hanford in 1980 to start their dairy farm, before retiring in 1993.
What Maria enjoyed most in life was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful cook and always ensured everyone was well fed. Maria was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and devout to her faith.
Maria and Antonio were blessed to celebrate 50 years of marriage before his passing on December 7, 2005. Maria is also preceded in death by her son-in-law John Toste, brother Antonio Lopes Ventura, sister Maria Jesus Ventura & brother in law Antonio Sousa, brother Francisco Ventura & sister in law Maria Borges, sister Fatima Ventura & brother in law Candido Borges.
Maria is survived by her daughter Filomena Toste of Turlock and her son Tony & his wife Liz of Visalia. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren; Jolene Toste, John Toste & wife Corrie, James Toste & wife Kristin, Jason Toste & wife Debbie, Anthony Galhano, Alyssa Avila & husband Travis, as well as 8 great-grandchildren. Maria is also survived by her sister Leontina Ventura of Terceira, Azores.
Rosary for Maria will take place on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 6pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA.
Outdoor Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Brigid Pavilion located at St. Rose McCarthy School, 1000 N Harris St. Hanford, CA. Graveside service at the cemetery will be private due their COVID restrictions.
