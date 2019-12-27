Maria J. Marshall
October 20, 1939-December 20, 2019
Maria Marshall was born on October 20,1939 in Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed from this world to be with her heavenly father on December 20, 2019 at the age of 80. “Mama Maria” as she was lovingly known began working in the United States at a very young age and immigrated permanently with her 9 children in 1972 and would give birth to 3 more children. Our Mama Maria was a hard-working mother who sacrificed all of herself for her children. She was married to Eugene Victor Marshall for 32 years who preceded her in death on October of 2008.
It brought her great joy to watch her family grow. She is survived by her twelve children. Gabino Jaime, Juan Jaime, Joel Jaime, Maria Ramirez, Miriam Gonzalez, Sandra Sanchez, Luis Tamayo, Salvador Tamayo, Patricia Perez, Maricela Davlin, Victor Tamayo, and Miguel Tamayo; 30 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. She has left our presence but will never leave our hearts. We couldn't be more proud to carry on her legacy of love.
Services will take place on December 29th with a viewing from 5pm to 8pm at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel 420 W. D Street Lemoore, CA 93245. Funeral proceedings will take place on December 30th starting at 10am at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church 870 N Lemoore Ave, Lemoore, CA 93245 and ending at Oak Grove Cemetery 19811 Cedar Street Laton, CA 93242
