Maria Guadalupe Felix
April 26, 1945 – June 13, 2020
On June 13, 2020, Maria Guadalupe Felix, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her husband and children in Hanford, CA at the age of 75. She married her first love, Enrique Felix and she was a beloved mother and mother-in-law to Jaime Felix (Lorraine), Griselda Yrigollen (Adelsio), Carlos Felix (Brenda) and Ernesto Felix (Victoria). She is also survived by her grandchildren who she loved dearly, Elijah, Alyssa, Anthony, Noah, Giovanni, Ashley, Emiliano, Sofia, Uriah, Andrew and Desirae.
Maria was born on April 26, 1945 in Cuquio, Jalisco, Mexico to Domingo and Mercedes Mora, who predeceased her. She grew up in a large family and was the oldest of seven sisters and three brothers. She married Enrique in 1966 and lived most of her life in Hanford, CA. Maria was a retired business owner working side by side with her husband and children. She was known for her authentic Mexican food. She loved sewing, cooking, creating crafts, gardening, and traveling. She was a creative artist with a vision for beautiful things. Maria's biggest accomplishment was her family. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Maria was diagnosed with Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) about 4 years ago. She persisted to fight her illness and remained a strong, courageous woman, even throughout her final weeks. She lived a full and rewarding life. Maria was an extraordinary family woman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and Godmother. On behalf of Maria Felix's family, we would like to thank all of you for your continued prayers and support. The family would like to thank Dr. Weisenberger of Hanford, California, Dr. Daniel of Fresno, California, Adventist Health Home Care Services and especially Dr. Zapata of UCSF Health in San Francisco, California. We are eternally grateful for all the love and support.
Due to the current circumstances, private memorial services will be held and arranged under the direction of Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service in Hanford, California.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The American Lung Association (lung.org).
