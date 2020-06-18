× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maria Guadalupe Felix

April 26, 1945 – June 13, 2020

On June 13, 2020, Maria Guadalupe Felix, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her husband and children in Hanford, CA at the age of 75. She married her first love, Enrique Felix and she was a beloved mother and mother-in-law to Jaime Felix (Lorraine), Griselda Yrigollen (Adelsio), Carlos Felix (Brenda) and Ernesto Felix (Victoria). She is also survived by her grandchildren who she loved dearly, Elijah, Alyssa, Anthony, Noah, Giovanni, Ashley, Emiliano, Sofia, Uriah, Andrew and Desirae.

Maria was born on April 26, 1945 in Cuquio, Jalisco, Mexico to Domingo and Mercedes Mora, who predeceased her. She grew up in a large family and was the oldest of seven sisters and three brothers. She married Enrique in 1966 and lived most of her life in Hanford, CA. Maria was a retired business owner working side by side with her husband and children. She was known for her authentic Mexican food. She loved sewing, cooking, creating crafts, gardening, and traveling. She was a creative artist with a vision for beautiful things. Maria's biggest accomplishment was her family. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.