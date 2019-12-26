Maria De Jesus Marshall
October 20, 1939-December 20, 2019
Maria De Jesus Marshall was born on October 20, 1939 in Ameca, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed from this world to be with our Father in heaven on December 20, 2019 at the age of 80. Our grandmother began working in the United States in 1965 and immigrated permanently with her 9 children in 1972. She would give birth to 3 more children by 1974. Our Mama Maria was a hard working single mother who sacrificed a lot of herself for her children.
It brought her great joy to watch her family grow. She is survived by her twelve children: Gabino Jaime, Juan Jaime, Joel Jaime, Maria Ramirez, Miriam Gonzalez, Sandra Sanchez, Luis Tamayo, Salvador Tamayo, Patricia Tamayo, Maricela Davlin, Victor Tamayo, and Miguel Tamayo; 29 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She has left our presence but will never leave our hearts. We couldn't be more proud to carry on her legacy of love.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, December 30th at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore with burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton.
