Maria C. Hill
September 4, 1927 – July 31, 2019
Maria C. Hill, age 91, a long-time resident of Hanford, CA passed away at Hanford Post Acute on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in El Dorado, Sinaloa, Mexico to Prisiliano and Felicitas Zazueta on September 4, 1927.
Maria formerly lived in Tempe, AZ when her husband passed away and she relocated to Hanford in 1975. She enjoyed dancing and cooking for her family. She was a very caring and giving person to family and friends; she loved every minute spent taking care of her grandchildren – Rubi, Carlos and Aaron.
Maria was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory her two children Anna F. Hernandez and James R. Hill, Jr., twelve great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. Hill.
Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 10th at 10:00 am at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford with the Graveside Service to take place at 12:30 pm at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford.
Family and Friends are invited to view Maria's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
584-5591
