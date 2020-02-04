Marguerite Speer

Margie, as most knew her went home to meet her Heavenly Father and reunite with the love of her life on February 1,2020 at the young age of 97. Peacefully and on her own terms, she said goodbye to this earth and to her loving family and walked into the arms of the ones that she loved that went before her.

Marguerite was born November 9, 1922 in Oklahoma. The oldest of 9 Children, with a tenacious spirit and kindest of souls, she walked this life loving God. She met and fell in love with her only love, Howard Speer . They married in 1946, and had three Children, Larry Raymond, Deborah Kay, and Keith Wayne. After loosing her husband in 1992, she surrounded herself with her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and great- great grandkids that kept her young. She left this life surrounded by love and with a peace that passes all understanding, excited to meet her King and kiss her love.