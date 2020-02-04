Marguerite Speer
Marguerite Speer

November 9, 1922 – February 1, 2020

Margie, as most knew her went home to meet her Heavenly Father and reunite with the love of her life on February 1,2020 at the young age of 97. Peacefully and on her own terms, she said goodbye to this earth and to her loving family and walked into the arms of the ones that she loved that went before her.

Marguerite was born November 9, 1922 in Oklahoma. The oldest of 9 Children, with a tenacious spirit and kindest of souls, she walked this life loving God. She met and fell in love with her only love, Howard Speer . They married in 1946, and had three Children, Larry Raymond, Deborah Kay, and Keith Wayne. After loosing her husband in 1992, she surrounded herself with her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and great- great grandkids that kept her young. She left this life surrounded by love and with a peace that passes all understanding, excited to meet her King and kiss her love.

Marguerite is survived by her Sister Beatrice Wadkins, sister Barbara Sue White (Jimmy) Son Larry Speer (Elaine), daughter Deborah Solomon, son Keith Speer (Barbara) grandchildren; Aaron Speer, Lesley Speer, Rebecca Mathews (Cory), Joshua Speer (Michelle), Candace Solomon, Shara Speer (Chris), William Solomon, Ronald Dias (Heather), Frank Dias (Tammy), Andrea Denver, Willie Denver (Krystal), 24 Great grandkids and 7 Great Great grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her sister Faye Davis (J.C), sister Lorraine Andrews (Kenneth), brother Leroy Seaton, brother Doyle (Carol), brother Leon Seaton (Ruby), sister Virginia Teves (Sonny) and son in law Louis Solomon.

Viewing at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral home February 6, 2020 from 5-8pm

Graveside service will be held at Grangeville Cemetery 10428 14th Avenue, February 7, 2020 at 11 am.

