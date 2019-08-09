Margret T Oliveira
December 15, 1928 – August 5, 2019
Margret (Nana) Oliveira beloved mother and grandmother passed peacefully in Lemoore on August 5th. She was born December 15, 1928 in Caruthers California to her parents John and Mary Costa. She is preceded in death by her husband Tony (TT) T Oliveira, an infant son Thomas Oliveira, and great granddaughter Madison Linn Trahey. She spent her life in the Lemoore area as a loving mother and grandmother. Nana was dearly loved by the many children she cared for in her life.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters; Tony Oliveira Jr. his wife Connie, four daughters and one son, John Henry Oliveira his wife Teresa and five daughters, Debbie Wilderson her husband Jack, two daughters and one son, and Cindy Lopes her husband Eddie and four sons. Nana was a grandmother to seventeen, great-grandmother to twenty seven, and a great-great-grandmother to one.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be August 15th at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Lemoore at 9:30 A.M. with a Memorial Mass starting at 10:00 A.M.
