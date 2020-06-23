Margarita Llamas
June 8, 1933 – June 21, 2020
Margarita Llamas, 87, of Selma, was called home on June 21, 2020 in Clovis, California. On June 8, 1933 she was born to her amazing parents Manuel Badillo Armijo and Esther Castilleja Armijo. She was employed with EOC head start and seasonally worked at Del Monte Cannery in Kingsburg, California. Margarita was a proud member of the St, Joseph's Catholic Church and was part of the Guadalupanas and Comete Mexicano #12.
She has proceeded in death by her siblings; Estrella Sandy Trevino, Guadalupe A Zapata, Rosalio C Armijo, Jose C Armijo, Francisco C. Armijo, Manuel C Armijo Jr. She will be missed by her siblings Amparo A Arredondo, Emilia A Moreno, Estella A Lugo, Mary Ann A Zapata. Also by her sons; Armando A Llamas, Fernando A Llamas, and David A. Llamas
The visitation will be held at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 8:30 am. Burial to follow at Selma Cemetery District at 10:00 am. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Llamas Family.
