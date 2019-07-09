Margaret Jones Newton
June 13, 1925 – July 2, 2019
Margaret Newton went home to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019 at her home in Stratford. She was 94 years old.
Margaret grew up in Stratford, the daughter of Bob and Thelma Jones. She attended local schools and graduated from Lemoore High School as Salutatorian. During Margaret's high school years, she enjoyed her drama teacher, Jo Van Fleet, who went on to have a long acting career and won an Academy Award.
Margaret finished two years of nursing school at UCLA. At this time, Leonard finished his tour in Europe as a B-24 co-pilot. When he came home, he went to a Lemoore High School track meet, where he sat by Bob Jones. Bob encouraged Leonard to look up Margaret at UCLA. They were married in October of 1945. Leonard and Margaret were blessed with five children, and were married for 69 years.
Margaret and Leonard attended Lemoore Presbyterian Church, and then Koinonia Christian Fellowship in their later years. She and Leonard were a part of the CA Flying Farmers. Margaret was a part of the Stratford Ladies Bridge Club that met monthly for forty plus years, and she was actively involved in all of her children's sports and activities.
In the words of her granddaughters: Heather, Laura and Ashley, “Grandma Margaret and Granddaddy Leonard put down deep roots, grew into oaks and everybody around them found relief in their shade.
Grandma will be remembered for being calm, hardworking, generous and consistent. She was generous, joyful, and such a gift to her family and so many others. She loved visiting with people (especially little people). She kept her chocolate chip cookie container filled with her perfectly baked cookies. We will miss you, Grandma.”
Margaret is survived by four children: Richard of Stratford, Bob of Blaine, WA, Barbara (Allyn) of Lemoore, and Bill (Karen) of Lemoore, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, daughter Carol, daughter-in-law Carolyn, sisters Alice Gramps and Carolyn Irigaray.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Lemoore Cemetery on Saturday, July 13, at 9:00 AM. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30 AM at Koinonia Christian Fellowship, 12536 Hanford-Armona Rd. in Hanford with a luncheon to follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to: Crossroads Pregnancy Center, P.O. Box 135, Hanford, CA 93232.
