MARGARET GUTIERREZ
MARGARET GUTIERREZ

July 24, 1939 September 20, 2020

Margaret Gutierrez was born July 24, 1939 to Augustine & Conception Ramirez. Margaret passed away peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father September 20, 2020.

Margaret worked as a Supervisor for Catalina Sportswear & then later Del Ray Swimsuits.

Margarets greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Margaret loved her family & friends with all her heart. She was loved dearly & admired for the strength that she possessed when faced with lifes challenges she will be greatly missed.

Margaret is survived by her daughters Cindy Williams of Cocoa, FL and Regina Corona of Hanford, CA; her sons John Gutierrez of Hanford, CA, Salvador Gutierrez of Spain and Chilo Gutierrez of Sioux City, IA; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Isadore Chilo Gutierrez & her son Isadore Dino Gutierrez.

Rosary and Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 9:30 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church; 10435 Hanford Armona Rd, Hanford. Due to current covid restrictions, all other services will be private.

Family and Friends are invited to view Margarets legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel

