Margaret Corpus Cuevas went to be with the Lord on December 7th, 2020 at her home in Selma, Ca.
Margaret Cuevas was born on July 6th 1948 in San Antonio TX to Jose and Juanita Corpus. She grew up with five sisters and three brothers. Her parents were migrant workers traveling to different states for work. They Settled in Dinuba Ca during her teenage years. She graduated from Dinuba High School In 1967. Soon after she married her husband Antonio E Cuevas. They had four children Antonio J Cuevas, Daniel Cuevas, Edward Cuevas and Rosemary Cuevas Morgan. She had five grandchildren and 1 great grand child.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and granddaughter Rozalyn.
Her compassion and love of people led her to her career as a home health aide. She retired at the age of 65. She spent many a day at Morro Bay where she could never say no to a segunda or yard sale. Most of her treasures were found there. She was an Avid reader and collector of moonstone and sea glass.
Margaret will be missed by all who knew her. They say Home is where the heart is and you will always be in our hearts.
