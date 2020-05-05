Margaret “Christine “ Dodd

After her tenure as a beautician she changed vocations and became the secretary/greeter/organizational extraordinaire to Drs. Taylor and Litman Dental Office. As a sideline she helped Emily on the weekends catering many special events in the Bishop area. She then moved on to hostessing and organizing events at Knight Manor in Big Pine. She loved that job and the social interaction that she so much enjoyed. She never met a stranger. Her career took a turn when her sister Mary Goff was suddenly killed in an auto accident in 1989, Christine stood in and helped open and run the Brass Bell Restaurant in Bishop. This is where she gained her singing popularity, her customers loved her songs. When the Brass Bell closed, she shifted her gears to the older population in the Bishop area; she became the activities director at Bishop Care Center and then an Adult Day Caretaker to help families in need of a break when taking care of their loved ones. Christine loved working with Pat Calloway at the daycare. We have some great stories of her interactions with these adults, most she knew from childhood. Everyone who worked with Christine loved her and admired her. She made friends everywhere.