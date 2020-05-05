Margaret "Christine" Dodd
October 2, 1928-April 25, 2020
Margaret Christine Dodd of Kingsburg and Bishop, California went to be with our Lord on Saturday, April 25th, 2020. Christine was 91 years young and put her last wrinkle in her birthday suit. She was born October 2, 1928 to Mijo and Margherita (Grandma Milovich as everyone referred to her) Milovich in Bishop. Christine was from one of the oldest pioneer families in Bishop, of course born at home with a mid-wife. She graduated from Bishop High in June of 1946. Upon completion of high school, she went south to attend beautician school. Arriving back, she spent 30 years as a local hairdresser with a beauty shop with a dedicated clientele.
During this time Christine met and married Lee Dodd; he was tall and handsome and they made a striking couple. They were very social with Masons and Eastern Star activities. They traveled awhile with a pipe construction company (Lee was the x-ray engineer) and that's when their only son Wyman was born, in Live Oak, Florida in April of 1954. Soon the traveling and raising a son on the road took its toll and they returned to Bishop. Christine resumed her beautician skills and Lee started to work for Caltrans in the Bishop area.
At one time her brothers, Bob and Ray, had gas stations and were oil jobbers for Shell Oil, sister Mary had a dress shop, and sister Emily had a flower shop and a part-time catering business. This family that Christine was a part of was creative, fun loving and community minded. Each one was known for their interesting characteristic; Christine was the “singer”, LOUD and boisterous. She sang many songs off key to many in the Bishop area and later in Kingsburg and Reedley. She was well known for her “birthday song” Put Another Wrinkle in Your Birthday Suit. Milovich Lane was well known in Bishop and many shenanigans took place on that lane with all those Milovich's!
After her tenure as a beautician she changed vocations and became the secretary/greeter/organizational extraordinaire to Drs. Taylor and Litman Dental Office. As a sideline she helped Emily on the weekends catering many special events in the Bishop area. She then moved on to hostessing and organizing events at Knight Manor in Big Pine. She loved that job and the social interaction that she so much enjoyed. She never met a stranger. Her career took a turn when her sister Mary Goff was suddenly killed in an auto accident in 1989, Christine stood in and helped open and run the Brass Bell Restaurant in Bishop. This is where she gained her singing popularity, her customers loved her songs. When the Brass Bell closed, she shifted her gears to the older population in the Bishop area; she became the activities director at Bishop Care Center and then an Adult Day Caretaker to help families in need of a break when taking care of their loved ones. Christine loved working with Pat Calloway at the daycare. We have some great stories of her interactions with these adults, most she knew from childhood. Everyone who worked with Christine loved her and admired her. She made friends everywhere.
Christine had a contagious smile and a spirit for humor her whole life, just ask anyone. She was always proud of being a daughter, sister, wife, mom, aunt, grandma and great-grandma. She glowed when she saw her family.
In 2011 Christine realized she needed to be by her family as her health at times was not the best. She arrived in Kingsburg, Ca and was quickly admitted to Palm Village in Reedley, Ca. for rehab. In January 2012 she moved to Park Kingsburg (senior living) and spent many good years with new friends and activities. She thrived on people and her family. We are thankful that we had this facility right in our backyard and it was extremely comforting having her so close to us after all the years spent in Bishop. All her life she supported and was a part of the Eastern Star affiliate; she was awarded her 50-year membership pin in January 2016 in Kingsburg. She had held every position in the group including the Worthy Matron.
Christine loved the Lord and practiced her religion daily with her actions, thoughts and faith. She will be laid to rest in Bishop next to Lee her husband, her mother and father and all her sisters and brothers. That will happen when the corona virus limitations lift and we can honor her back at home again.
Christine was predeceased by her parents, Mijo and Margherita Milovich; her husband, Lee Dodd; brothers, Raymond and Robert Milovich; sister in law, Peggy Milovich; nephews, Mark and Michael Milovich; sisters, Mary Goff and Emily Milovich; and niece, Suzanne Heslington Carter.
Christine leaves behind her son, Wyman and daughter-in-law Ellie from Kingsburg; stepson, Barry Dodd and Robin from Redondo Beach; grandchildren, Hayley Dodd Sawatzky, Blake Dodd, and wife Jen from Kingsburg; great-grandchildren, Mason and Jensen Sawatzky and Camryn, Harper and Case Dodd all from Kingsburg; one sister-in-law, Donna Milovich from Carmichael, CA; and numerous nieces and nephews scattered all over the place.
Remembrances may be made in memorial to Christine Dodd. Eastern Star Sierra Chapter #197, c/o Susan Lutze, PO Box 384, Lone Pine, CA 93545 or the donor's favorite charity.
