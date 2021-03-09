You have permission to edit this article.
Marcell Thomas
Marcell Thomas

December 3, 1934 - February 28, 2021

Marcell Thomas, 86, of Lemoore passed away February 28th. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 12th from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at New Light Apostolic Temple. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 13th at 10:00 A.M. at New Light Apostolic Temple with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

