Manuel Thomas Camara

Manuel was born on August 8th, 1934 in Hanford, California to Manuel and Agnes Camara. After leaving school, he worked alongside his father and Uncle Joe at the family dairy. When of age, he was drafted into the military and served with the Army in Korea. When he returned, he married Wilhelmina Mendes, who he had met at a dance. The two fell in love and wrote letters to each other while he was away. They were soon married after his return from the service. Manuel and Willie had four children and lived on the family property, a stone's throw from where he was born. His father and uncle made him a partner at the dairy, where he would work countless hours feeding and milking cows. Later, he founded Camara & Pereira Dairy with his sister Arlene (and husband Frank Pereira) and his brother Alvin (and wife Isabel Paulo). Manuel realized that the partnership was more than just a business—it was family. After retiring, he cared for his grandchildren and helped his wife, Willie, at her floral shop.