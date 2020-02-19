Manuel Thomas Camara
August 8, 1934 – February 6, 2020
Our loving father, grandfather and friend, Manuel Thomas Camara of Hanford, California passed away at home on February 6th, 2020 at the age of 85.
Manuel was born on August 8th, 1934 in Hanford, California to Manuel and Agnes Camara. After leaving school, he worked alongside his father and Uncle Joe at the family dairy. When of age, he was drafted into the military and served with the Army in Korea. When he returned, he married Wilhelmina Mendes, who he had met at a dance. The two fell in love and wrote letters to each other while he was away. They were soon married after his return from the service. Manuel and Willie had four children and lived on the family property, a stone's throw from where he was born. His father and uncle made him a partner at the dairy, where he would work countless hours feeding and milking cows. Later, he founded Camara & Pereira Dairy with his sister Arlene (and husband Frank Pereira) and his brother Alvin (and wife Isabel Paulo). Manuel realized that the partnership was more than just a business—it was family. After retiring, he cared for his grandchildren and helped his wife, Willie, at her floral shop.
Manuel was the patriarch of the family. As the oldest son, he looked out for the well-being of his siblings and their families through the ups and downs of the dairy business and farming. Manuel was always there for you. He was someone who you could place your confidence and trust. If you needed help with anything, he would offer before you asked. He woke every morning with a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eye. After a cup and a half of coffee, he was ready to get things done.
Manuel was very kind and thoughtful. Every time he greeted you, there was a genuine look of love and happiness on his face. No matter how hard he worked, he always found the time and energy for his kids and family. His home became the place where friends and family would come to play Sueca and Pedro, enjoy great food, and where they would celebrate the holidays. Manuel loved to be outdoors. Being at the coast brought him joy, whether it was fishing off the pier or looking for clams. At home, he had a wonderful garden that supplied the family with fresh vegetables. He loved watching sports, but enjoyed it most with the company of his family.
Manuel is survived by his children: Louis Camara, Andrew (Linda) Camara, Kelly (Terri) Camara, and Helene (Russell) Console. He is also survived by his brother Joe (Laura) Camara; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins; and his grandchildren: Ryan (Alyssa) and Brandon (Briana) Camara, Quinn and Caleigh Camara, Jenna (Anthony) Garcia, Jillian and Julia Camara, and Gian and Gianna Console, and his great grandchildren Kase and Kinsley Camara.
He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Agnes Camara, his brother Alvin Camara, his sister and brother-in-law Arlene and Frank Pereira, his sister-in-law Roselyn Mason, his brother-in-law Joe Mendes, and the love of his life Wilhelmina “Willie” Camara.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, CA. Manuel's “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Hanford Fraternal Hall, of which he was a founding member. The arrangements are under the direction of Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service, 100 W. Bush St. Hanford, CA, 93230.
