Manuel Pato Carnero
Manuel Pato Carnero

Manuel Pato Carnero of Santa Rosa Rancheria was called home to heaven on Friday October 23, 2020 at the young age of 41.

Pato was born to Amelia Marie Jeff (Missy) and Manuel Juan Carnero who precedes him in death.

He is survived by his aunt Elaine Jeff Herrera , his loving wife Alesandria F/B Mendoza (Bebe), his 7 kids Mariah, Emmanuel, Janelle, Manuel jr.,Savannah, Doran, and Eileeah Carnero. His 4 brothers Anthony Jeff, Ronnie Perry jr., Juan Carnero, and Carson Perry.

His 3 sisters Amelia (Marie), Elena, and Eva Carnero. As well as many aunts and uncles and extended family and friends. Pato was a family man who loved making memories with his wife and kids. He had a great love for sports..

Visitation will be on November 10th from 5 to 7:30pm at the Elder Center in Lemoore on 17th Ave. A graveside service will be held on November 11th at 11:00am at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery on 19th Ave.

