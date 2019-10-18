Manuel “Manny” Caudillo
March 7, 1944- October 13, 2019
Manny Caudillo was called to be home with the Lord on October 13, 2019, at the age of 75. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Hanford, California on March 7th, 1944, to Lupe and Mary Caudillo. In school Manny excelled at athletics, art and band, he played the saxophone. Manny met the love of his life, Rachel Rosas Caudillo while they were students at Corcoran High School. They were married on June 30, 1964 and recently celebrated their 55 year wedding anniversary. They were blessed with three children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Manny worked for Pirelli/Armstrong Tire company for over 30 years, he worked in quality control in his later years and rode a bike throughout the plant. After retiring, he worked a second career as a teachers aide, helping students at Laton High School for 10 years.
Manny had a love for teaching and poured his heart into instructing baseball and football over the course of 22 years. He coached his children in many youth leagues throughout the years with a clipboard and whistle always in hand.
Manny was an avid golfer. He spent many days on the golf course either with his golfing buddies or teaching his sons and grandson his golf tips. One of his favorite things to do was "go golfing" with his buddies the “Turtles” on Friday afternoons at Lemoore golf course. The “Turtles” were a golf team of friends that he formed from 2005 to 2014.
Manny loved to travel, he enjoyed camping and spending time with his lifelong friends he met from Corcoran High. He loved his dog Iris who was his constant companion.
Manny was a handyman and had an intuitive instinct on how to fix just about anything. His son in law called him an innate engineer. He was very creative in coming up with solutions to fix the most complicated of items and problems. He loved working on his 56 Chevy.
Manny is survived by his loving wife Rachel Caudillo. His children: Mickey Caudillo (wife MJ), Tim Caudillo (wife Corbie), and Kathy Rose (husband Ted) and his nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother Raymond Caudillo and sister Annie Magana as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N Douty St, Hanford. The rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by mass at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow the ceremony at the Fraternal Hall.
