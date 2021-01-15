Manuel M. Meneses

Manuel Martins Meneses of Hanford was born on August 19, 1932 in Terceira, Azores. Manuel passed away on January 9, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Manuel immigrated to America in 1978. He worked as a milker at local dairies for over 20 years.
Manuel was a devoted husband of 66 years to the love of his life and best friend, Maria. He was a wonderful role model of hard work, love and kindness to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He also liked to garden, walk his dogs around the neighborhood, and watch bullfights from the Azores. He was a devout Catholic and proud Portuguese American.
Manuel is survived by his loving wife, Maria Fatima; his 5 children Manuel R. Meneses of Texas, Eulalia M. Ribeiro & husband Jose of Laton, Joe A. Meneses & wife Marie of Fresno, Luis A. Meneses & wife Arlett of Hanford, and Paul J. Meneses & wife Lillian of Lemoore; his beloved 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild on the way. Manuel is also survived by his sister Madalena Flores of Vancouver, Canada.
Viewing for Manuel will take place on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 3-6 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home in Hanford. Funeral mass will be held at 9 am on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Laton. Private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.
