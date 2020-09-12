With great sadness we announce the passing of Manuel Luciano Farpella. Manuel went to be with the Lord on August 8, 2020. He was born in Raminho, on the island of Terceira, Azores on April 13, 1956 to Andre and Osvaldina Farpelha.
Manuel and his family immigrated to the United States when he was 12 years old and settled in Central California. Manuel quickly adapted to life in America through the support of his family, the Portuguese community, and by attending school. Manuel attended Palo Verde Elementary School (Tulare), Kings-River Hardwick Elementary School, and was a part of Hanford High School's class of 1975.
At age 15, Manuel's father suffered a debilitating back injury that left him unable to continue his job duties at the Manuel C. Rose Dairy. This was when Manuel entered the work force as a milker on the dairy, which allowed his family to keep their home. Despite being a working teenager with an enormous amount of responsibility, Manuel had a lively social life and was very particular about the immaculate care of his black Pontiac Grand Prix.
Manuel proudly became a US Citizen at age 18. He was employed at Danielson's Hardware and Sanchez Feed & Seed before his entrepreneurial spirit prompted him to pursue business ownership. In 1982, he became the co-owner and operator of Farmers True Value Hardware in downtown Hanford, where he enjoyed 16 years of serving our community. Following the closure of his store, Manuel worked at Bacome Insurance Agency. His final place of employment was at a Farmers Insurance Agency, which he and his wife Delia owned together.
In 2004, Manuel married Delia Faria, and together they enjoyed camping, dancing all night at Portuguese Festas, and serving at Calvary Chapel. Manuel loved spending time around the dinner table with family and friends, laughing and telling stories. Manuel loved cooking, music, the outdoors (especially Bass Lake), playing with his rescue dog, Pudah, and attending the many special events hosted by his three daughters. Manuel's eleven grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Manuel was preceded in death by his parents Andre and Osvaldina Farpelha, his sister Maria de Melo, and his brother Francisco Farpella. Manuel leaves behind his loving wife Delia; his beloved daughters, Alison (Mark) Howard, Kari (Adam) Medeiros, and Megan (Bryan) Vickers; his precious grandchildren, Emma Howard, Broderick “Brody” Howard, Kyndall Howard, Owen Medeiros, Shepherd Vickers, Parker Medeiros, Elliot Medeiros, Lauriana Vickers, Maxwell Medeiros, Eleanor Vickers and Rhett Vickers, his sister Adelma (Telmo) Berbereia and many treasured nieces, nephews, extended family members, as well as the mother of his daughters, Mary Dias.
Manuel loved God and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was 34 years old, which gives his family great peace that they will be reunited with him once again in Heaven.
