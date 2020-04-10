Manuel Lewis Mendes

Manuel “Mel” Mendes, 98, of Hanford, passed away on March 13, 2020. Manuel was born in Stratford, CA to Antonio De Sousa Mendes and Louise Silveira (Mendes) Jacinto on October 23, 1921. After many trips from Stratford in his thirty-six Ford, and Gladys' baby brother as chaperone, a date was set for the future. On December 21, 1941 Mel and Gladys tied the knot so hard it remained unbroken for 75 years. Mel joined the Army when World War II was declared and left for training. After his Army training and his excellent shooting established, his military assignment was with the Signal Corp and he was stationed in New Jersey. After his discharge in 1946 they returned to CA and partnered with Gladys' brothers in a joint farm/dairy operation in Lemoore. Eventually the dairy was sold and he went to work for Beacon Oil Co. Mel worked several different sales occupations. He sold fuel to ranches, car salesman and worked for Mid-Valley Grain. Mel retired in 1987 and enjoyed working with many clubs that serviced the seniors. He was a fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus, a member of RSVP, KCCOAC, KTAAA, Cabrillo Club, Historical Society, Gleaner's, and Hanford Jeeper's Club. Manuel led a very full life and was loved by everyone.