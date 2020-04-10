Manuel Lewis Mendes
October 23, 1921 – March 13, 2020
Manuel “Mel” Mendes, 98, of Hanford, passed away on March 13, 2020. Manuel was born in Stratford, CA to Antonio De Sousa Mendes and Louise Silveira (Mendes) Jacinto on October 23, 1921. After many trips from Stratford in his thirty-six Ford, and Gladys' baby brother as chaperone, a date was set for the future. On December 21, 1941 Mel and Gladys tied the knot so hard it remained unbroken for 75 years. Mel joined the Army when World War II was declared and left for training. After his Army training and his excellent shooting established, his military assignment was with the Signal Corp and he was stationed in New Jersey. After his discharge in 1946 they returned to CA and partnered with Gladys' brothers in a joint farm/dairy operation in Lemoore. Eventually the dairy was sold and he went to work for Beacon Oil Co. Mel worked several different sales occupations. He sold fuel to ranches, car salesman and worked for Mid-Valley Grain. Mel retired in 1987 and enjoyed working with many clubs that serviced the seniors. He was a fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus, a member of RSVP, KCCOAC, KTAAA, Cabrillo Club, Historical Society, Gleaner's, and Hanford Jeeper's Club. Manuel led a very full life and was loved by everyone.
Mel was preceded in death by the love of his life, Gladys, his parents Antonio and Louise, siblings Laura, Tony, and Louise, great grandson, Zadkiel. He is survived by his favorite daughter, Tamyra, granddaughters Sara (Jonathon) and Jenay. Also surviving are his grandson, Clayton, two great grandson's Michael and Jayden as well as extended family, Pam, Shara, Leia, Kayla, Ryan, Noah, Oliver, Clyde and Averie. Mel had many (30+) God children, nephews and nieces that he loved dearly. He also leaves his adopted pups, Boo and Malibu who he really enjoyed having around.
A Rosary and Mass will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service, Hanford, CA. All services are pending due to the coronavirus.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.