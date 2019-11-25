Manuel Cunha Toste
April 19, 1936 – November 21, 2019
Manuel Cunha Toste was born in Riverdale to John and Frances Toste. He met Lillian Rocha and they began dating. They fell in love and were soon married. Manuel was an mechanic. He was a long time member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He really loved taking care of Lillian. When she died in 2017, Manuel missed her so much. He died of a broken heart.
Manuel is survived by his son Richard Toste of Selma, 2 daughters: Darlene Dias of Lemoore and Barbara Ivey of Hanford, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Arlene Salla of Bakersfield and Shirley Avila of Hanford. Manuel was preceded in death by his wife Lillian Toste, brother John Toste and his parents John and Frances Toste.
A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations to St. Peter's Improvement fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245.
