Manuel A.C. Medrano

Manuel Anthony Christopher Medrano was born on January 4, 1962 in Hanford, Ca. He passed away at the age of 59 on Friday April 23, 2021, surrounded by his family who loved him dearly. He was raised by his parents, Manuel and Helen Medrano, and was the eldest of twelve children. He attended Hanford High School, College of the Sequoias, and Fresno State. He worked for the IRS as an auditor for 16 years and absolutely loved music! He loved playing the electric guitar and had quite a collection of guitars over the years. Manuels siblings will tell you he had a great sense of humor and liked to play practical jokes. He was quite the artist and also loved raising dogs; he had a special place in his heart for Kasha, Sara, and his yorki Yappers, who was born in his arms.
Manuel never married nor had any children, but he was surrounded by love from his family and friends. He is survived by his parents, Manuel and Helen Medrano, and his eight siblings and their families: his brother Gregory Medrano and his wife Maria and their sons Gregory II, David, Shawn (godson), and Adam; his sister Carolyn Carchia and her husband Jim and their children Russell, Mario, Dale and Aaron; his sister Libby Medrano; his sister Tiffany Maline and her husband Gustave and their children Jacob and Marissa; his brother Brian Medrano; his sister and goddaughter Catherine Moochie Medrano and her husband Eddie Rico and their children Isabella, Jayden, and Anthony; his brother Christopher Medrano; and his brother Michael Medrano. He is also survived by his loving aunts Rosemary Mendoza and Linda Moran, and many great-nephews, great-nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his siblings Adrian, Anastasia and Angela Medrano.
Manuel, affectionately called Lil Manuel by his family, will always have a special place in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
A rosary will be said Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 6pm at Whitehurst McNamara, and funeral services will be at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday May 5, 2021 at 9am.
May the Divine assistance remain always with us. And may the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of Dios, rest in peace.
