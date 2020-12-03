You have permission to edit this article.
Madeline Antionette Garcia Montes
Madeline Antionette Garcia Montes

May 1, 1939 November 20, 2020

Madeline Antionette Garcia Montes, passed away unexpectedly on November 20th, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. Madeline was born in Hanford and was an only child. She was raised in a loving environment surrounded by family; a loving grandmother, Julia Agueda, her loving mother Madeline, father George Garcia and her Aunt, Olivia Cushing. The bonds of family and the Portuguese traditions were very strong and carried down the family line.

Madeline was married at a young age to David Machado and moved to Riverdale California where she had two daughters. Madeline enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and carrying for her family including her grandchildren. She enjoyed being a homemaker.

Madeline will be remembered for her laughter and her sense of humor.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Machado Coelho, and Terry Rudge, as well as 7 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am on December 4th, 2020 at the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush Street, Hanford, California 93230.

