Madeline Antionette Garcia Montes, passed away unexpectedly on November 20th, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. Madeline was born in Hanford and was an only child. She was raised in a loving environment surrounded by family; a loving grandmother, Julia Agueda, her loving mother Madeline, father George Garcia and her Aunt, Olivia Cushing. The bonds of family and the Portuguese traditions were very strong and carried down the family line.
Madeline was married at a young age to David Machado and moved to Riverdale California where she had two daughters. Madeline enjoyed cooking, entertaining, and carrying for her family including her grandchildren. She enjoyed being a homemaker.
Madeline will be remembered for her laughter and her sense of humor.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tammy Machado Coelho, and Terry Rudge, as well as 7 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 am on December 4th, 2020 at the Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush Street, Hanford, California 93230.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.