× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mac Jaramillo

March 10, 1927-March 22, 2020

Mac Jaramillo 93, of La Habra passed away on March 22, 2020. Mac was born on March 10, 1927 to Fortino and Sotera Jaramillo in Reedley, CA.

He grew up in Hanford working the fields alongside his family, in Central, CA. At the age of 18 he was drafted and served as a Fire Engine Engineer in Panama during WWII. In February of 1956, while visiting family in La Habra, he met and married Lucina Quintero on October 20, 1956.

He owned the Texaco Gas Station on Monte Vista and La Habra Blvd. for three years before selling and becoming a barber. He barbered for twelve years, until he joined the Teamsters and worked for RC Cola.

At the age of 62 he retired from RC Cola, but continued to cut his children's and grandchildren's hair.

Mac is survived by his wife of 63 years Lucina, his children Carlos (wife Theresa), Donna (husband Rick), Mack (wife Donna), Lucy Lita (deceased 1968), Eileen (husband Scott), Inez (husband Ron), Joachim (wife Linda), Peter (wife Danielle), Lucy (husband Dan), 24 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, brother Greg Jaramillo, sisters Lita Nava and Mary Montoya.

The date for a Celebration of Life Mass has not been set due to the Coronavirus.

To plant a tree in memory of Mac Jaramillo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.