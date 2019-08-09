Lynne Sedgwick
April 30, 1939-August 5, 2019
Lynne Sedgwick , 80, passed away August 5, 2019, in Visalia, CA. She was born April 30, 1939, in Hanford, CA, to Marvin and Zell Cass of Avenal, CA. She married the love of her life, Gary Sedgwick, on August 23, 1960 and was happily married for 54 years til Gary's death in 2015. She and Gary lived most of their life together in Lemoore, CA, which they loved dearly.
Surviving is daughter Lori Dameron, of Visalia, CA, son, Scott Sedgwick, of Lemoore, CA, grandsons Jeff Dameron, of Visalia, CA, and Zack Dameron, of Los Angeles, CA, sister, Marci Cass, of Arizona and brother-in-law, Ted Sedgwick, of Illinois, whom she considered her brother, along with Ted's wife Natalie and niece Heather Armstrong, of Michigan.
Lynne held various jobs throughout her years living in Lemoore, including bookkeeper, travel agent, loan agent and lastly working for Chapman University at Lemoore Naval Air Station, where she retired. Lynne was a lifelong member of Lemoore Presbyterian Church where she and Gary worshipped and met lifelong friends. She loved shopping and Labrador Retrievers, doing crossword puzzles and playing solitaire, but what she and Gary enjoyed most was vacationing in Morro Bay, CA and Hawaii, which was her and Gary's favorite place to visit.
The family, in lieu of flowers, is asking that contributions be made to the Gary and Lynne Sedgwick Lemoore High School Memorial Foundation for a scholarship in their names that will provide an opportunity for a LHS student to study and further their education. Contributions may be sent to LHS Foundation, 101 E. Bush St., Lemoore, CA, 93245.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.