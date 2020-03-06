Lynda Garcia

March 12, 1950 – March 1, 2020

Lynda Garcia, loving daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and fine friend to many passed from this life on March 1, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, CA.

Lynda was born on March 12, 1950 in Porterville, CA and grew up in Armona with her parents, Reba and Gail Hamilton, brother Gail Jr., and sister Jeanne. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1969 and served in the California Army National Guard for 30 years. She held multiple positions of increasing responsibility and retired as a Master Sergeant in 2005. After the Guard, Lynda spent many years at the National Interagency Civil-Military Institute (NICI) in San Luis Obispo, helping develop anti-terrorism curriculum. She was awarded three Army Commendation Medals and an Air Force Commendation Medal for her invaluable contributions over her career.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Reba and Gail Hamilton, and brother Gail Jr. Jeanne Carvalho is her only surviving sibling.