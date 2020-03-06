Lynda Garcia
March 12, 1950 – March 1, 2020
Lynda Garcia, loving daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, and fine friend to many passed from this life on March 1, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, CA.
Lynda was born on March 12, 1950 in Porterville, CA and grew up in Armona with her parents, Reba and Gail Hamilton, brother Gail Jr., and sister Jeanne. She graduated from Hanford High School in 1969 and served in the California Army National Guard for 30 years. She held multiple positions of increasing responsibility and retired as a Master Sergeant in 2005. After the Guard, Lynda spent many years at the National Interagency Civil-Military Institute (NICI) in San Luis Obispo, helping develop anti-terrorism curriculum. She was awarded three Army Commendation Medals and an Air Force Commendation Medal for her invaluable contributions over her career.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, Reba and Gail Hamilton, and brother Gail Jr. Jeanne Carvalho is her only surviving sibling.
Lynda is survived by six children, Steven Yanes; Terry Stuart, Kathy Stuart; Alan Garcia, Steven Garcia, and Lisa Wilson. She was also a very proud grandmother to 10 grandchildren each of whom loved her calls, visits, and the many, many gifts she showered upon them. Amanda Yanes, Jordan Yanes, Joshua and Hannah Wilson, Hope, Annie, Catherine, and Laura Garcia, Lori and Jeffrey Stuart. Lynda delighted in her five great-grandchildren: Paige and Olivia Stafford, Nickolas, Raymond, and Joseph Castro. Lynda also leaves numerous dear nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on March 14th at First Presbyterian Church in Lemoore. A reception will be held following military honors at Veterans Memorial Park after the service. A private interment will be held later in the day.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made in Lynda's name to Disabled American Veterans Association. Homer Blevins Chapter 1, P.O. Box 6062, Fresno, CA 93703.
Service information
11:00AM
260 B St.
LEMOORE, CA 93245
