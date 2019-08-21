Lynda Boyett Cunningham
February 24, 1939-August 16, 2019
Lynda Boyett Cunningham was born on February 24th, 1939 in Stuart, Oklahoma to Hugh Logan and Mary Ava Boyett.
Her family moved to Corcoran when she was a child. Lynda graduated from Corcoran High School, where she was a majorette and a one-time Cotton Queen. She attended Fresno State University, where she was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. It was at a sorority event where she met her husband of 32 years and embarked on a life with him as an Air Force wife. They moved 18 times in their first 20 years of marriage experiencing such exotic locales as Goose Bay, Labrador and Okinawa, Japan. One of Lynda's great passions in life was her pets, of which there were many. Her last great pet friend was her beloved dog, Coco.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents Hugh and Mary Boyett; her husband, Lt. Col. Robert James Cunningham; and her brother, James Boyett.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Barrie and Una Boyett of Corcoran, California; her son, Brian Cunningham, and his children Ruby and Atticus of Yuba City, California; and her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Michael Viazzoli, and their children Francesca, Bianca, Robert, and Nicolas all of Boston, Massachusetts.
A graveside service will be held on August 23, 2019 at 9am, Grangeville Cemetery in Armona.
Services are under the direction of: Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N Irwin Street, Hanford , Ca. 93230 559-582-5400
