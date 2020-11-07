Lynda Applegate Lahodny, daughter of Leonard Keith and Dorothy Amelia Lynd Applegate, was born June 6, 1949, in Glendale, California and died October 18, 2020 at the Adventist Health hospital in Hanford. She was 71. Lynda leaves behind a husband of 49 years, Dean, son Jeff, and grandson Clayton.
Lynda was raised in the San Fernando Valley and attended Sylmar High School, graduating in 1967. She was a member of the California Scholarship Federation her entire high school career. She was also selected by school faculty to become a member of the Ephebian Society. She completed a bachelors degree in sociology from California State University, Northridge.
While a member of the College Y group at the North Valley YMCA she became friends with and later married Dean on July 17, 1971.
Lynda became a social worker in Los Angeles County and later transitioned into helping design one of the first computer systems to manage the caseloads, working until their son Jeff was born. Re-locating to Carson City, Nevada, in 1978, she opened her first business, a cookie store, called The Cookie Connection. She later became a social worker certifying daycare centers for the State of Nevada.
Moving to Lemoore in 1982, Lynda obtained her teaching credential from Fresno Pacific University and became a kindergarten teacher at Kit Carson Elementary school. In 1989 she decided to open a gift and greeting card store, Cards á Lemoore. During this time she became a staunch supporter of the city. In 1996 she was elected to the Lemoore City Council, winning a second term before resigning in 2004 when she and Dean purchased a home outside of the Lemoore city limits. She closed Cards á Lemoore in 2004 to become a full time grammy. In 2005 she was named CEO of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce and served in that capacity for several years. In 2014 she opened Decor á Lemoore finally retiring for good in 2016 when Dean retired.
In 1994 Lynda was named Kings County Peace Officers Association Citizen of the Year based on her work with Lemoores Graffiti Task Force and the local DARE program. She was awarded the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the year in 1995. In 1998 she was awarded the California State Senate, 16th District, woman of the year. Lynda also was one of the founding members of the Lemoore Mural Committee.
Since Lyndas days on the city council she saw the need to preserve and share the early history of the Lower Kings River area, the development of the Lemoore Township, and its early pioneer families and their lifestyles and supported the Sarah Mooney Memorial Museum. She became the president of the board of directors in 2013.
Due to COVID-19 limitations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Sarah Mooney Museum, P. O. Box 413, Lemoore CA 93245
