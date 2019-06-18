{{featured_button_text}}
Luvina Jane Meyer

February 18, 1943-June 14, 2019

With deepest sorrow, the family of Luvina Jane Meyer announce her passing on Friday the 14 of June, 2019. Jane passed unexpectedly in her home in Kingsburg, CA at the age of 76. Jane will be forever missed by her husband of 35 years, Richard Allen Meyer; her children Tony (Stephanie) Bardwell, Robert (Louise) Bardwell, Milena (Tom) Degn and her brother Kenny Eudy. She will be lovingly remembered by 3 stepchildren, 30 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and very special nieces and nephew. Jane is preceded in death by her father Joseph Eudy, her mother Maggie Allen Eudy, her daughter Karen Cook and her sister Peggy Palmer.

Services to honor Jane's life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 2370 Burnham St. Selma, CA 93662.

Visitation Hours: Thursday June 20th from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Funeral Service: Friday June 21st at 11:00 am

Internment immediately following at Kingsburg Cemetery

Family and friends are all welcome to return to the church in Selma for a luncheon.

To honor Jane's love of animals, donations to The Cat House on the Kings or to the Humane Society may be made in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com

