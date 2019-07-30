Lula L. Threlkeld
February 11, 1921 - July 20, 2019
Lula Threlkeld, 98 of Selma, passed on Saturday the 20th of July. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, from 5-7 pm at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. A graveside service will be held at Floral Memorial Park the following day at 10am.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.