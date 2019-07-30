{{featured_button_text}}

Lula L. Threlkeld

February 11, 1921 - July 20, 2019

Lula Threlkeld, 98 of Selma, passed on Saturday the 20th of July. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, from 5-7 pm at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. A graveside service will be held at Floral Memorial Park the following day at 10am.

Celebrate
the life of: Lula L. Threlkeld
