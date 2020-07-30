You have permission to edit this article.
Luis Vega
Luis Vega

Luis Vega

September 17, 1947 July 17, 2020

Luis Vega, 72, of Avenal passed away July 17th. Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

