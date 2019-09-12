{{featured_button_text}}

Lueciel Etramay Brewer

July 28, 1945-Sept. 6, 2019

Lueciel Etramay Brewer nee Neely was born on July 28th, 1945 in Oakwood, Texas to Jim and Cedelia Neely.

She went home to her lord and savior on September 6th, 2019. She is survived by her seven children, Butch, Tiger, Robin, Karen, Kelley, Kim, 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Donel, Shirley and Lois.

A memorial service will be held on Friday September 13th, 2019 at 10am. At AME Zion Church on Douty St. A reception will be held immediately following at the church.

Private burial will follow at a later date.

