Lucille Antoinette Watkins, age 78, of Hanford, California was healed from cancer and ushered into the presence of our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
Born Lucille Antoinette Porter on December 19, 1942 in Oakland, California to James Alton Porter and Caroline Smatthea (Miller) Porter. She had a younger sister, Sandra Porter, whom she adored. She attended San Jose High School where she met her lifelong sweetheart, James Michael Watkins. Lucy and Mike were married October 21, 1961 in San Luis Obispo, California. She followed her husband through his military and civilian careers and met many good friends along the way. They had a total of 5 children: James, Jamie, Jeffery, Joel, and Janai.
Lucy enjoyed many activities, but one of her favorites was camping with her husband, Mike. They affectionately called this time “Marriage Maintenance” and encouraged their grown children (and anyone else who would listen) to do the same because a good marriage does not just happen. She loved being a mom and a grandmother. After her first grandson was born, to the utter dismay of her hair stylist, she announced that she was going gray, because she was officially a grandmother and thats how grandmas look. She thrived on learning opportunities and the ability to share those opportunities with her favorite people, her grandchildren. She spent many hours working with her local grandchildren with their science and social studies lessons, even taking them to historical or natural locations of interest. For the grandchildren that were not local, she made a point to visit often because she wanted to know them and for them to know their grandparents. She delighted in taking pictures and documenting family events as evidenced by the numerous albums and calendars that she created. She enjoyed cooking and her family enjoyed eating! One of her famous dishes was Krautkuchen, a German dish that she learned how to create from her Grandma Miller and passed down to her own family.
She loved serving Jesus and furthering His kingdom by working with children's ministries at both the Lutheran Church in Hanford and First Baptist Church of Hanford. The students lives that she touched through Sunday School, Wednesday Night Adventure Club, Sunday morning Children's Church, or Vacation Bible School are countless.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Caroline Porter. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Michael Watkins of Hanford her children and grandchildren:
James “Jim” Michael Jr. and his wife Catherine “Annie” Watkins of Houston, Texas; their children, Johann and his wife Sarah Watkins of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and Zoe Watkins of Arlington, Virginia.
Jamie Michelle Watkins and her love, Jennifer Niccoli and daughter, Alexis “Ali” Niccoli, of Santa Maria, California.
Jeffery Mark and wife, Marni; daughters Rachel and Jordan Watkins, of Hanford, California.
Joel Matthew and wife, Amy, and children Willow and Westley Watkins of San Luis Obispo, California.
Janai Marie and husband, Binh and sons, Caleb and Kyle Ly of San Diego, California.
Her sister, Sandra Porter and sister-in-law, Judy Watkins.
Donations in Lucy's memory may be made to: First Baptist Hanford Building Fund, 9125 13 ½ Avenue, Hanford, California 93230.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.