Lucile Condos
Lucile Condos

November 26, 1919 September 12, 2020

Lucile Babe Condos, born in Joliet, Illinois on November 26, 1919, passed away peacefully surrounded by family members on September 12, 2020 at her home in Lemoore, California.

The ultimate domestic engineer, Babe was an amazing hostess and amateur chef. She loved entertaining family and friends and was always ready with a cup of coffee and baklava. She was an integral part of the Greek Orthodox Church Community, and a life-long member of Philoptochos. She loved her various large-breed dogs, but was especially partial to German Shepherds.

Born in the greatest generation, she met and married the love of her life, Nicholas Niko Condos in Los Angeles. Their love story lasted over 50 years before he preceded her in death in 2003.

She lived and loved out the remainder of her years with her daughter Cheryl Youngblood, Granddaughters Dea Ogata (Scott), and Cathy Snow (Chuck). She was blessed to have been a Great Yia Yia to Ashley Snow, Christa Ogata, Lindsey Snow, Rick Ogata, Matthew Ogata (Morgan), Cayleigh Snow-Nickle (Jake), and Nicholas-Dean Snow. Her love and legacy continues through her great-great grandson, Trey (Christa Ogata). She is also survived by her beloved dog, Greta Lynn.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Riverside National Cemetery; 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518.

The family wishes to thank Adventist Health Home Hospital and Hospice Care for their incredible care and kindness in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, the ASPCA, or your favorite charity.

Family and Friends are invited to view Luciles legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel

