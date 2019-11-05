Luciana Rodriquez Perez
January 7, 1931 - October 22, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Luciana Perez, 88, Selma, passed away on Tuesday the 22nd. A visitation is on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5-7 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel, 2014 Arrants St in Selma. A wake will be the same evening at 6pm. Her funeral service will be at the chapel the next day at noon with burial at Floral Memorial Park.
To send flowers to the family of Luciana Perez, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.