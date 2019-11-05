{{featured_button_text}}

Luciana Rodriquez Perez

January 7, 1931 - October 22, 2019

Luciana Perez, 88, Selma, passed away on Tuesday the 22nd. A visitation is on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5-7 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel, 2014 Arrants St in Selma. A wake will be the same evening at 6pm. Her funeral service will be at the chapel the next day at noon with burial at Floral Memorial Park.

