Lucia Enriquez Garcia
April 4, 1953 – February 6, 2020
Lucia Enriquez Garcia, age 66, passed away on February 6th, 2020. She was born April 4th, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Federico and Teresa Enriquez. She was the youngest of eight siblings and moved to California when she was a small child.
She spent her life as an LVN until health issues caused her to retire, but she continued to do her best in the roles that meant the most to her; Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.
Lucia, or ‘Lucy' as many called her, always had an open door to anyone who needed it. Her family, however, was the most important thing to her and she made sure that everyone knew it. She made sure everyone felt loved.
While Lucia is happy to finally reunite with the loved ones she has missed (her father-Federico, her mother-Teresa, her siblings-Jimmy, Joe, Fred, Manuela, Elena, and her grandson-Jason), she is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Lara and Monica Clayton, her grandchildren, Felicia Moreno and Cyriss Clayton, her son-in-law, Shellie Clayton Jr., her grandson-in-law, Andrew Moreno, and her four great-grandchildren, Ian Alexander, Trystan Alexander, Carson Moreno, and Zoey Moreno. She is also survived by her brother, Willie Enriquez and her sister, Carmen Franco, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Please join us as we say our final goodbyes on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 between 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel, in Lemoore. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 742030, Los Angeles, CA 90074.
