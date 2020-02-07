Lucia Enriquez Garcia

April 4, 1953 – February 6, 2020

Lucia Enriquez Garcia, age 66, passed away on February 6th, 2020. She was born April 4th, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Federico and Teresa Enriquez. She was the youngest of eight siblings and moved to California when she was a small child.

She spent her life as an LVN until health issues caused her to retire, but she continued to do her best in the roles that meant the most to her; Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother.

Lucia, or ‘Lucy' as many called her, always had an open door to anyone who needed it. Her family, however, was the most important thing to her and she made sure that everyone knew it. She made sure everyone felt loved.