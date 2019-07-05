{{featured_button_text}}
Louis S. Simas

November 22, 1933 – June 27, 2019

Louie Simas, a lifelong resident of Hanford, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 85. Louie was born November 22, 1933 to Felix and Joaquina Simas. He married Arlene Rosa and they recently celebrated 65 years together. Louie was a dairy farmer most of his life, he loved his cows. He was known all over the county for his witching well ability.

In his leisure time, Louie enjoyed fishing and bailing hay and wood work, he was a perfectionist. As a young man he liked to go Jitterbugging and spend time at the coast eating clams on the half shell. He belonged to the T-Bird club and was proud to show off his cars and go on outings with car club members. His favorite activity by far was going to breakfast every Saturday at 6am sharp with his daughter and son-in-law as well as several times a week with his friends at McDonalds. He was a faithful member of The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima and was a past president of the Fatima Men's Club. Louie was a very competitive guy who loved to sell the most tickets at Fatima Men's Club events. He also was an honorary 4th degree with the Knights of Columbus and a past president if the IDES.

Louie is survived by his loving wife, Arlene, his daughter Teresa Dutra & husband Jim of Hanford. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Nicole, Brian, Alexis, Jillian, Hannah and Ashley. He leaves his cherished great grandchildren; Anyssia, Aliccia, Savanah and Colton. Also surviving are his siblings; Leonard Simas of Hanford, Eldora Triguero of Hanford and Angie Sullivan of Redwood City and his daughter-in-law, Julie Simas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Stanley J. Simas and Steve X. Simas and one brother Manuel Simas.

Funeral services for Louie will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 beginning with a Rosary at 10:00 am at The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, 20855 Fatima Ave, Laton. Mass will follow at 10:30am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima.

