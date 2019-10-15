{{featured_button_text}}
Louis Lozano Martinez

February 16, 1968 - September 20, 2019

On Friday, September 20, 2019 Louie Martinez passed away at the age of 51. He was born on February 16, 1968 in Santa Maria, CA and lived in Selma, CA most of of his life. Louie worked as a security officer most of his life. He loved to draw and loved his dog Coco. Louie was homeless for 15+ years but beat the odds of the street life and got back on his feet with the help from God and his family. He got an apartment and started attending church. Louie was preceded in death by his father, Joe Martinez, and his mother, Rosanelia Garcia. He is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Velasco, Irma Cramer, Gina Silva, Selena Martinez, his brother Richie Ramos, his 6 nieces, 9 nephews, 10 great nieces and 6 great nephews. A funeral service will be held on October 20, 2019 at Extending Hands Ministries , 1701 Whitson St, Selma, CA 93662 at 3 pm followed by a celebration of life at the Portuguese Hall.

