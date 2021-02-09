You have permission to edit this article.
Lorran Pinckney Crone, III
Lorran Pinckney Crone, III

August 8, 1948 - February 6, 2021

Lorran Pinckney Crone, III, 72, of Lemoore passed away February 6th. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, February 17th at 4:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

