Lorraine Morris
July 27, 1923 – January 17, 2020
Lorraine Morris joined her husband in heaven on January 17th, 2020.
Lorraine was born, Sally Lorraine Lankford on July 27th, 1923 to Malissa Lue and Jerry Lankford of Henderson Arkansas. The Lankford family later made their home in the Lakeside community of Hanford California where they farmed and opened a community market. In her younger years, Lorraine worked at the market and did her best to keep up with her older brothers, Roy and Elbert Lankford. At the age of sixteen, she attended a local dance where she met the love of her life, George Franklin Morris. A work opportunity brought George from Tennessee to the Lakeside community where he lived with his sister and brother in law, Eileen and Earl Howe and worked on their farm. Many of the local girls were interested in his attention however Lorraine captured his heart. When the Army stationed George in Seattle Washington, he asked Lorraine to join him as his wife. Lorraine accepted the proposal and they were married on March 26th of 1943. In 1944 they welcomed their daughter, Judith Morris (Judy). After the war ended, they moved back to the Lakeside community and in 1947 welcomed their son George Patrick Morris (Pat). Lorraine went on to work in finance and retired after more than 30 years with Bank of America. Lorraine and George enjoyed traveling the United States in their RV and looked forward to their annual camping trips to Dinkey Creek and Pismo Beach. Lorraine was an active member of the local Soroptimist organization. She enjoyed their ladies lunch group and annual Christmas Festival of Trees event.
Lorraine was known as “Mimi” to her two granddaughters, Tamara (Tami) Morris Sanchez (Tim) of Hanford and Rhonda Morris Gates (Geoff) of Clovis but most others also lovingly called her Mimi. She often expressed that her greatest joy was her five Great-Grandsons: Dustin Drennen, Cannon Sanchez, Brayden Sanchez (Madison), Stetson Gates and Jagger Gates.
Mimi loved being so closely involved in their lives and attending their games for as long as her health allowed. Mimi always made everyone feel so special. She will be remembered for so many things but especially her loving and gracious heart.
Lorraine (Mimi) was thrilled to hear about the Children's Storybook Garden & Museum project and donated her cherished piano for the children to enjoy. She loved to hear about how the children were singing along with the piano and enjoyed visiting the Garden.
Remembrances may be made to: Children's Storybook Garden & Museum; 175 E. Tenth St, Hanford, CA 93230.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford.
Family and Friends are invited to view Mimi's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family for their keepsake family book.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-5591.
