Lora Lee Virden

Lora “Nana” Virden, longtime resident of Lemoore, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2020 after being diagnosed a week earlier with a rare, aggressive cancer. Once she received her diagnosis, she said she was ready to go home to be with God and her beloved husband. She put her faith and trust in God to provide her with the courage, peace, and comfort to deal with her diagnosis for the remainder of her days. Her prayers were answered, and she passed quickly and peacefully with little suffering. She was a longtime member of the Lemoore Church of Christ, for over 60 years. Her presence will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Lora was born April 27, 1938 in Webber Falls, Oklahoma, the youngest of four children, to Charlie and Josie Hendrix. Her family later moved to California and settled in Lemoore, where she spent most of her school years before marrying the love of her life, Ray Virden. After they married, they lived in Stratford for several years before starting a family and eventually moving back to Lemoore when the children started coming. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She could always be heard telling people how blessed and proud of them she was.
Lora had worked at the Lemoore Cemetery for several years before starting a career at the Lemoore Naval Air Station for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) Division as an Accounting Specialist. She later promoted to Accounting Supervisor and worked for several years before having to retire to take care of her husband, who had been critically injured in a truck accident. During those recovery years, Lora and Ray were able to spend a lot of their time with each other, but also assisted in raising their grandchildren, which became some of their most precious memories. They were constantly shuttling them to and from school, activities, sport practices, as well as helping with homework. They were always at the games or competitions actively supporting them. Lora and Ray had a true partnership that was reflected in their nearly 60 years of marriage. They enjoyed traveling and made lots of trips all around the U.S., but their most memorable time was living in Hawaii for a year with their daughter, where they made new lifelong friends.
Lora was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray, in 2013. She is survived by daughter Becky Fraley of Lemoore, son James and wife Kelly Virden of Lemoore, and son Mike Virden of Lemoore and fiancée Tanya Russell. Lora had 8 grandchildren: Eric and wife Anna Fraley, Paul Fraley, Katie and husband Alex Narvaez, Bryan and wife Bianca Virden, Kristin and husband Zach Rogers-Jones, Alesa Fraley and fiancé Mikey Ray, Kelsey Virden and Tyler Virden and 9 great-grandchildren (Elias, Charlee, Luke, Easton, Everett, Adriana, Bella, Addison, and Cooper). She is also survived by former daughter-in-law, Rita Virden, of Lemoore. She was also preceded in death by her father, mother, 2 brothers, and sister.
