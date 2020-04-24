× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lloyd Wayne Bookout

March 10, 1933-April 7, 2020

Lloyd Wayne Bookout, or Grandpa as he was commonly referred to, of Hanford, California, passed at the age of 87 on April the 7th due to natural causes.

Lloyd was born in Checotah, Oklahoma on March the 10th, 1933. He graduated from Fresno State University and received a bachelor's degree in Entomology. He was also in the Airforce and was honorably discharged after his service.

Lloyd was married to Marie Buwalda, his high school sweetheart, on September 17, 1952; they were lovingly married 67 years.

Lloyd worked as an agricultural inspector for 25 years. He enjoyed horseback riding and farming, which led him to operating his own farm. He also was a marksman shooter and won the World Championship Pistol Conference while stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Lloyd was self-taught in many hobbies and this helped him build his own home which stands today.