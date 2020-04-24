Lloyd Wayne Bookout
March 10, 1933-April 7, 2020
Lloyd Wayne Bookout, or Grandpa as he was commonly referred to, of Hanford, California, passed at the age of 87 on April the 7th due to natural causes.
Lloyd was born in Checotah, Oklahoma on March the 10th, 1933. He graduated from Fresno State University and received a bachelor's degree in Entomology. He was also in the Airforce and was honorably discharged after his service.
Lloyd was married to Marie Buwalda, his high school sweetheart, on September 17, 1952; they were lovingly married 67 years.
Lloyd worked as an agricultural inspector for 25 years. He enjoyed horseback riding and farming, which led him to operating his own farm. He also was a marksman shooter and won the World Championship Pistol Conference while stationed in Korea during the Korean Conflict. Lloyd was self-taught in many hobbies and this helped him build his own home which stands today.
Lloyd is survived by his spouse, Marie Buwalda, and his two daughters, Candace and Linda Bookout. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, and other family and friends. Lloyd will be missed dearly by all those he interacted with. He had a remarkable impact on everyone he met and changed the lives of those around him for the better. Goodbye Grandpa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later day.
Family and Friends are invited to view Lloyd's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel
