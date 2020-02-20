Linne Pearl (Lynn) Barrie
April 3, 1933 – February 18, 2020
Linne Pearl (Lynn) Barrie, 86, a resident of Lemoore passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020. Lynn was born April 3rd, 1933 in Newbern, TN to Sidney Childrey and Ula Coleman.
Lynn married Laurel Ambrose (Jim) Barrie on July 30, 1960 in Winterhaven, CA and settled in San Diego, CA where Jim was stationed at Miramar Naval Air Station. Lynn and Jim had two children, Timothy Lynn Barrie and Mark Ronald Barrie. Lynn had three step children from Jim's former marriage, Thomas Ambrose Barrie, Velma Jean Barrie (Johnson) and John Raymond Barrie.
In 1967 Jim was transferred to Naval Air Station Agana Guam with Lynn, Tim and Mark flying over a few months later. During her time on Guam Lynn was a housewife and volunteered at the Navy thrift store.
In 1970 Jim was transferred to NAS Lemoore and assigned to Squadron VA 122. Lynn continued her volunteer service at the Navy thrift store and began to help Jim in developing his Real Estate career.
From 1972 until 2018 Lynn was active in management, maintenance and repair of the family Real Estate portfolio as it grew. Lynn was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association. She had a kind heart and was known for feeding stray animals. The variety of animals she cared for at home were rabbits, dogs, numerous turtles and her largest pet a tortoise named Ms. Green who weighed in at over 100lbs and was over 50 years old when she gifted her to a friend when she could no longer take care of her in 2012.
Upon Jim's retirement from the US Navy in 1972 Lynn and Jim chose to remain in Lemoore as they had established roots in the community. They had an active Real Estate business and loved the community and close friendships. They enjoyed the proximity to the coastal area and mountains and the ability to explore.
Lynn and Jim belonged to the reunion group of the USS Collingsworth which was the first ship Jim served on in WWII. Lynn was the official group historian and documented their annual reunions at various locations throughout the United States. Every year they looked forward to their annual trip to see old friends and tour the locations where the reunions were held.
Lynn is survived by her two kids, three step children, 16 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. In addition she is survived by her brother Pete Childrey of Newbern, TN and sister Doris Mayer of Lakewood, CO.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 25th at 10:00 A.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
