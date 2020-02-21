Linne Pearl (Lynn) Barrie

Linnie Pearl (Lynn) Barrie

April 3, 1933 – February 18, 2020

Linnie Pearl (Lynn) Barrie, 86, a resident of Lemoore passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020. Lynn was born April 3rd, 1933 in Newbern, TN to Sidney Childrey and Ula Coleman.

Lynn married Laurel Ambrose (Jim) Barrie on July 30, 1960 in Winterhaven, CA and settled in San Diego, CA where Jim was stationed at Miramar Naval Air Station. Lynn and Jim had two children, Timothy Lynn Barrie and Mark Ronald Barrie. Lynn had three step children from Jim's former marriage, Thomas Ambrose Barrie, Velma Jean Barrie (Johnson) and John Raymond Barrie.

In 1967 Jim was transferred to Naval Air Station Agana Guam with Lynn, Tim and Mark flying over a few months later. During her time on Guam Lynn was a housewife and volunteered at the Navy thrift store.

In 1970 Jim was transferred to NAS Lemoore and assigned to Squadron VA 122. Lynn continued her volunteer service at the Navy thrift store and began to help Jim in developing his Real Estate career.