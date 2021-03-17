Lindsey Renee Hedges gained her angel wings and flew home on Monday March 8, 2021.
Lindsey was born on November 30, 1980 to Ronald Hedges and Norma Hedges in Hanford, CA
She attended Kit Carson Elementary School K-8th grade, and attended Hanford Highschool and graduated in 1998.
She was employed by the State of California for the last 15 years, and made many life-long friendships during her time there.
Lindsey had an attraction to light. When you asked her what her favorite color was, she would reply the colors of the sunset. You could always find her taking countless numbers of pictures of the sky on a beautiful day.
Her greatest achievements in life were her children, Kyle and Sydney. She loved being a Mom, and some of her best times spent were beach trips with her kids. Lindsey always supported her kids passions and hobbies. Whether she was feeling well or not, she never missed a single cheerleading event or basketball game. She was always the loudest Mom cheering in the stands.
Her positive attitude was contagious, and her faith was important to her; she never missed an opportunity to tell someone about Jesus. She was known for her silly snapchat videos and her kick-in-the-pants pep talks with the Mom-Squad. She never let her illness slow her down for a minute. She was a fighter and she fought courageously every second of her beautiful existence.
Lindsey is survived by her son, Kyle, her daughter, Sydney, her dad, Ron, and his wife, Debra, her mom, Norma, her sister Megan, her brother-in law, Darryl, her niece, Gabrielle, uncles, aunts, cousins, and countless numbers of friends.
The family would like to offer many thanks to the huge support team that loved our beautiful Lindsey until the very end. We would like to make a special mention to Uncle David and Aunt Susan for the countless San Francisco trips and support, Debbie Roselius for always dropping everything to come stay with her, and the wonderful medical teams of Community Cancer Institute and UCSF for the careful care administered to Lindsey.
Due to COVID-19 Celebration of Life details will be determined at a later time.
